Three electoral laws to be reviewed

The acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, has revealed plans for legal reforms to three electoral laws.

Mataiciwa says the proposed changes are based on the findings of the Multi-National Observer Group.

She adds changes will also be made to other provisions related to Order 51, which was passed two years ago.

“So definitely, it’s been reflected as one of the recommendations that we need to look at in the MOG. And we will also be looking at not only the changes to the powers of the SOE but other provisions.”

Mataiciwa says these changes will ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in the future.