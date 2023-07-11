Threats to regional unity: Qereqeretabua

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua

Bainimarama government was a threat to regional unity.

This was a statement made by the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, in parliament while responding to the 2023–24 budget debate.

Qereqeretabua stated that the previous government treated our island neighbors with disdain.

“The ridiculous fight over USP funding was a triumph of personal ego over common sense. How could we in Fiji speak confidently in the wider world if we did not have the good will of our neighbors? Who are we to talk about the global threats to our region when it was our own government that was the greatest threat to regional unity?”

Qereqeretabua says this, however, has been fixed by the coalition government at the very first official engagement by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Kiribati earlier this year.

“It takes someone who understands and is prepared to take the time to be sensitive to Pasifika, Pasifika identity, Pasifika values and Pasifika sense of affinity to be able to cross the geopolitical, cultural and legalistic lines and offer the hand of hope and trust that can only be offered by those who speak from the heart.”

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu does not agree with Qereqeretabua’s statement.

“The issues in the Pacific Islands Forum were something to do with the Micronesians and had nothing to do with Fiji.”

The coalition government believes that everything we do as a region from this point onward is possible through unity and solidarity as a Pasifika family.