The guns that once guarded Fiji’s shores

Bose Vavataga Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

February 23, 2026 4:30 pm

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

A World War Two gun site in western Fiji is gaining fresh attention as plans are put in place to protect and preserve it.

FBC News visited the historic Lomolomo Gun site in Vuda, overlooking Nadi Bay, a site built in the early 1940s by Allied forces as part of Fiji’s coastal defence during World War Two amid fears of a possible Japanese advance in the Pacific.

Today, the concrete gun platforms and bunkers still stand, offering a glimpse into Fiji’s role during the global conflict.

Although the guns were never fired, the site remains a reminder of the country’s strategic importance at the time.

The location is now included in plans for the proposed Vuda Peace Park, which aims to preserve the historic area and create a space for education and reflection.

The Vanua o Vuda and Government officials have welcomed the initiative as a way to honour the past and promote peace.

