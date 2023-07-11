Teacher unions rejected Kuruleca’s appointment: Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

The teacher unions rejected Selina Kuruleca’s appointment as the Permanent Secretary for Education.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed this to FBC News this afternoon.

Kuruleca was appointed by the Public Service Commission in late May.

Radrodro says the Union argued that there were other qualified candidates for the PS Position.

He says that he was also not consulted prior to her appointment.

The Minister adds that he would have aired his concerns to avoid what he calls an unfortunate scenario.

Meanwhile, the PSC is not required to consult ministers when it comes to the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

According to Section 126(1) of the 2013 Constitution, the Public Service Commission appoints Permanent Secretaries with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada confirms that there will not be any further discussion on the matter.