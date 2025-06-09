Tariff rise tied to renewable targets and financial stability

Energy Fiji Limited states that approving a tariff increase is critical to protecting Fiji’s renewable energy goals and financial stability.

In its non-confidential electricity tariff submission, EFL warns that without higher tariffs, major renewable energy projects could be delayed, increasing reliance on expensive thermal fuel generation.

Energy Fiji Limited states that it plans to invest close to $1 billion over the next five years under its 10-year Power Development Plan including several large hydro projects on Viti Levu.

The non-confidential electricity tariff submission states that EFL’s debt could exceed $1.1 billion by 2027 if tariffs remain unchanged, pushing the company beyond acceptable gearing levels set by lenders.

Energy Fiji Limited points out that higher maintenance, fuel and financing costs, alongside a rapidly growing asset base have eroded returns under the current tariff.

It said the proposed increase would support a reliable power supply, help achieve the target of 90 per cent renewable energy by 2035 and reduce the risk of future government bailouts.

