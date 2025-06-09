Tailevu tackles rising social and rehabilitation challenges

Rehabilitation and social issues are taking center stage at the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting, as the province works to address growing challenges affecting its communities.

Provincial Council Chair Semi Matalau says a significant number of Tailevu villagers are currently serving time in correctional facilities, making rehabilitation a top priority.

Matalau says plans are in place to support those incarcerated and also to help reintegrate villagers who had previously worked at Vatukoula Gold Mines and the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

“These rehabilitation programs aim to provide inmates with pathways back into society and help those who have been away from the province for decades reconnect with their communities,”

The Council is also focusing on development initiatives and education empowerment to create more opportunities for Tailevu residents.

Opening the two-day meeting in Buretu, Nakelo, and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo highlighted the growing social challenges within iTaukei communities.

He stressed that issues once rare are now becoming more common and require urgent and collective action.

The two-day Tailevu Provincial Council meeting continues today.

