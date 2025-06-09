Taga visits Fiji High Commission in New Zealand

[ Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Facebook ]

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dr. Raijeli Taga, has met with officials at the Fiji High Commission in Wellington during an official visit to New Zealand.

Dr. Taga was welcomed by Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, along with the staff of the Fiji High Commission.

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on strengthening Fiji–New Zealand bilateral relations and enhancing service delivery to Fijians living in Aotearoa.

During the visit, the High Commission presented an overview of development support programs, defense and policing cooperation, the Labor Mobility Scheme, trade and investment initiatives, and ongoing engagement with the Fijian diaspora.

Dr. Taga also visited the four mission properties in New Zealand, allowing her to assess operational needs and identify areas requiring urgent support from headquarters. Trade officers based in Auckland were also allowed to present their priority areas and ongoing work.

Discussions were held on the mission’s plans to establish a Fiji Consulate Office in Auckland, which would serve as a one-stop center for trade assistance and consular services.

The Fiji High Commission reaffirmed its commitment to improving service delivery and representing the interests of the Fiji Government in New Zealand, particularly through strengthening people-to-people relations and providing consular support to more than 100,000 Fijians living in Aotearoa.

