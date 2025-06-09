Tabuya warns against online abuse

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya [Photo: FILE]

Minister for Information, Lynda Tabuya, highlighted the dangers of online abuse and urged everyone to be kind and mindful of the words they use, the comments they make online, and the content they share.

Speaking at the closing of the 2025 Miss Tebara Festival yesterday, she said that digital platforms can help us move forward, but they can also destroy someone’s life.

She encouraged everyone to choose kindness and to protect and support one another.

The Minister notes that being a public figure exposes individuals to online criticism and negativity, something she has personally experienced.

“To our queens, you are now public figures, each of you, so we will recognise them everywhere they go, but that means that they are now public figures, and while they will have a platform and a voice to speak on a matter or a cause that matters to them, they also will invite the dark side of being a public figure, and I know that personally and that is online abuse and online violence.”

She encourages the contestants to face such criticism with strength, urging them not to be swayed by what they read behind the keyboard. Instead, she advised them to write their own words—words that inspire, empower, and uplift.

Meanwhile, Miss Gulam Supermarket, Laisani Blake, was crowned Punjas Fiji Miss Tebara 2025.

