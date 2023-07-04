Tabuya laments loss of life

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya has given her condolences to the family of the young girl who lost her life in a tragic Ferris wheel accident last week.

An investigation is still underway whereby a 21-year-old woman who was riding a Ferris wheel at the Fiji Showcase in Suva died after the accident, while two remain admitted at the Hospital.

Tabuya says their prayers and thoughts are also with the individuals and their families who were injured during this horrific accident.

She thanked Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh and the OHS unit who took immediate action with the Fiji Police Force in shutting down the Ferris wheel in question while conducting tests on the other rides at the event.

Tabuya says her Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran and staff of the Ministry of Employment, have visited the grieving family last weekend lending their collective support.