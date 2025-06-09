Student allegedly bullied for reporting classmates

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

A Year Nine student in Suva is facing suspension after being bullied and harassed for weeks, allegedly in retaliation for reporting fellow students who were caught smoking in school uniform.

According to her older brother, the girl acted out of a sense of responsibility when she cooperated with a teacher investigating the smoking incident.

But instead of being protected, the family claim she allegedly became a target.

It is alleged the bullying intensified through Instagram group chats where classmates incited violence against her, leading to depression and two weeks of missed school.

Her brother Ozni Delana claims that although the primary instigator was eventually expelled, the school failed to safeguard the victim.

“Because the reason why they’re bullying her is because the teacher caught them smoking in uniform. And the teacher asked my sister, are you also one of the smokers. And she said, No, ma’am. And then the teacher said, give me the names of all the kids that were smoking in uniform. And she gave their names. She told the teacher the truth. She did the right thing.”

While responding to questions sent by FBC News, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, stated that bullying should never be condoned.

Radrodro says he is waiting for a formal report from the Permanent Secretary regarding the incident and will provide further comment once received.

