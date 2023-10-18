Strengthening bilateral ties and regional security is vital

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Fiji, Dupito Simamora, has met Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

During their meeting, they covered a wide array of important topics, ranging from bilateral relations between both countries to strategies aimed at enhancing regional security.

The Indonesian delegation’s presence at the meeting emphasizes the significance of the discussions.

Indonesia and Fiji continue to work together to build a strong and lasting friendship while jointly addressing regional security challenges.