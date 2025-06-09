Storms and rough seas continue

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure is affecting the country.

It is bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and the risk of flash flooding.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for all of Fiji. A flash flood warning is in effect for Viti Levu while a flash flood alert covers Vanua Levu.

Strong wind warnings apply to the Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti, Macuata, Bua, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

North to northwest winds are expected to reach 40–45 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 75 km/h in some areas. Winds are forecast to ease later tomorrow. Seas will remain rough to very rough along the coasts.

Rain is expected to be occasional to periods of heavy showers, with isolated thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain may cause flash flooding in low-lying areas.

