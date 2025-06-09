Call for probe into Labasa crematorium grant

An Independent MP is calling for an investigation into a government-funded crematorium project in the North.

Independent MP Rinesh Sharma has raised concerns about the handling of a grant for the gas crematorium at Tuatua Cemetery in Labasa.

Speaking in Parliament, Sharma claimed the facility was installed facing west instead of north, which he says goes against Hindu religious customs.

He also questioned the project’s cost, which he estimates to be between $500,000 and $1 million, and stressed the need for proper oversight of public funds.

Sharma says he had written to the Ministry for Multi-Ethnic Affairs in August last year but the matter remains unresolved.

The MP is now urging the Ministry, the Permanent Secretary and other relevant authorities to review the project and ensure it complies with cultural and religious practices.

FBC News has sent questions to Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh, who is yet to respond.

