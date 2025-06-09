Starlink boosts connectivity in Lakeba

For many families on Lakeba, staying connected to the outside world has long depended on weak signals and long waits.

That is now changing, with the installation of Starlink satellite kits on the island bringing reliable internet for the first time.

The improved connectivity is expected to transform education, health services, safety, and economic opportunities for the island community.

University of the South Pacific student Mele Uluiqalau says the new service would make a real difference for young people pursuing education from remote islands.

“I want to thank the Government and especially the International Organization for Migration for installing the Starlink kits on the island. This will really benefit villagers on Lakeba, especially students who rely on the internet for research projects and studies.”

Mata ni Tikina for Lakeba, Kelepi Gucake, a retired serviceman who served in both the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police, highlighted the benefits for communication and safety.

“This will greatly assist Lakeba, especially for our communication needs and early-warning systems during the cyclone season.”

He also noted the potential for tourism development, with improved internet helping communities’ market attractions and engage with visitors online.

In the health sector, connectivity at the Lakeba Island Hospital will support medical professionals in delivering better care.

Mata ni Tikina Fulaga, Ledua Finau, says the donation came at a crucial time as climate change increasingly affects remote islands.

