Stakeholders back Taveuni’s waste management plan

Nearly 70 representatives from government, the tourism industry, development partners, the private sector, and the local community gathered in Taveuni yesterday to support the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s plan to address the island’s waste management challenges.

A significant milestone toward the island’s sustainable waste management was the strategy implementation consultation, which was hosted in Somosomo Village Hall and officiated over by Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo highlights the importance of community engagement in shaping initiatives that directly impact local lives.

The consultation focused on three key components: a school recycling program at Holy Cross College and Primary School, a hotel and resort recycling initiative, and the formation of a cooperative to lead recyclables collection.



Stakeholders provided valuable feedback on refining the waste management strategy, with the project set to launch in March 2025.



PRF says it will collaborate with partners, including GIZ and government ministries, to establish a central collection point on the island.