Speed cameras expose thousands of offenders

The Land Transport Authority is intensifying action against repeat traffic offenders after its portable speed cameras recorded over 15,000 violations in just two months.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa confirms that speeding remains the leading cause of road deaths in 2025, with 37 out of 62 fatalities linked to excessive speed.

Since deploying 12 portable cameras in September, the Western Division recorded the highest number of infringements at 8,624, followed by Central-Eastern with 5,314, and Northern with 1,651.

Rokosawa stresses that speed limits are enforceable laws, not suggestions, and warned that habitual offenders face showcause proceedings that could result in licence suspension or cancellation.



From January to October, LTA cancelled 19 licences, suspended 48, and issued thousands of warnings.

The cameras, placed in high-risk zones and school areas, use advanced technology to ensure accurate evidence and fair enforcement.

