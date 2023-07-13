SODELPA will not be happy says Naivalurua

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the preparatory work to set up Fiji’s mission in Israel will continue this year.

Prasad was responding to Opposition MP Ioane Naivalurua, who during the budget debate said there was nothing about the Israel Embassy in the budget.

Naivalurua says $4 million was allocated for the re-opening of missions in Washington, Papua New Guinea, and Malaysia.

Article continues after advertisement

He says nowhere does it show a SEG for Israel.

Prasad, in his response, says Washington, PNG, and Malaysia are immediate, and Israel will not be able to be done in the next financial year.

He says if all the work is done, then some funding in Head 50 will be considered for Israel.

Naivalurua says SODELPA will not be happy about this.

FBC News understands that SODELPA in the coalition agreement, wants the setting up of a mission in Israel to be overlooked by someone from the party.