SODELPA calls for ministerial portfolio retention

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has requested Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to allow its party representatives in Parliament to maintain their ministerial portfolios following a cabinet reshuffle.

Last week, Rabuka made changes that saw Aseri Radrodro, a SODELPA member, move from the Education Ministry to the iTaukei Affairs Ministry, while Ifereimi Vasu, who was the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, was reassigned to the Ministry of Education.

SODELPA’s General Secretary Viliame Takayawa stresses that the Coalition agreement empowers their party to have a voice in significant decisions.

They emphasized that their ministers are bound to report to the party through the Party Management Board, which acts as the party’s governing body, setting its strategic direction.

Takayawa highlights that this move by SODELPA comes after careful negotiations that led to the party’s participation in the coalition government, with their ministers representing the party and having specific responsibilities outlined in the SODELPA Constitution.

He says SODELPA has requested that its ministers maintain their respective portfolios until the next SODELPA Management Board meeting, scheduled for October 25.

This, he says, will allow the management board to be consulted on the cabinet reshuffle, and the ministers will be obliged to comply with the management board’s decision.

These concerns have been conveyed to the Prime Minister in a formal letter.

Takayawa stresses that while SODELPA acknowledges the Prime Minister’s authority to appoint Ministers, they pointed to Section 5(a) of the Coalition Agreement, which requires consultation with Coalition Partners in such matters.

He adds that SODELPA’s Constitution, under Section 23, outlines provisions for their involvement in a coalition scenario, stressing the importance of agreeing on policies and programs to be scrutinized and approved by the Management Board.

SODELPA also emphasized the significance of adhering to the principles and values outlined in the Political Parties Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures Act 2013, with potential legal and political consequences for non-compliance.

SODELPA expressed its commitment to resolving the situation through dialogue while upholding the principles of the Coalition Agreement.

Takayawa says that they hope for a prompt and amicable resolution but have not ruled out the possibility of seeking a judicial review in court if necessary.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also sent questions to the PM regarding these concerns raised by SODELPA.