Smart farming transforms food security

Smart farming is expanding across the Pacific as Go Global AgriTech pushes climate-resilient food production.

The company stated that its technology was helping to improve food security in the region.

In Fiji, around 90 percent of resorts now utilize its smart farming systems.

Go Global AgriTech states that the systems are also used in more than 30 schools. They operate on over 10 outer islands and support 20 projects led by Non-Government Organisations.

The company said these projects focus on local food supply and skills training. Communities are growing food closer to where it is consumed.

Outside Fiji, similar systems are in use in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa, and Micronesia. Go Global AgriTech points out that the models show high-tech farming can work in Pacific climates.

The company says its work extends beyond hydroponics. It includes solar-powered systems, advanced irrigation, coco peat media, and high-value crops.

Go Global AgriTech said growth last year was supported by Investment Fiji, the Ministry of Agriculture, Tourism Fiji, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, and the European Union in the Pacific.

Universities and private sector partners were also involved. The company says all planned 2025 projects were completed.

It adds that the year ended with strong international interest, as AgriTech leaders and specialists visited its Western Fiji farm, along with delegates from 16 Pacific Island countries.

