Sharma joins Human Rights Defenders Working Group

Chairman of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Pravesh Sharma, has been appointed to the Human Rights Defenders Working Group.

The appointment was made on the 24th of last month.

Sharma is the Oceania representative of the Human Rights Defenders Working Group.

The APF Working Group on Human Rights Defenders will provide strategic guidance and leadership.

The Human Rights Defenders Working Group is made up of six Senior Executive Officers from APF NHRIs from Oceania, West Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.