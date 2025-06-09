Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Fiji

[ Source: Fiji Met Service / Facebook ]

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in force for parts of Fiji, including northeastern Viti Levu and the eastern half of Vanua Levu.

The affected areas in Viti Levu include Ra–Rakiraki through Tailevu North to Nasinu–Nausori and Naitasiri. In Vanua Levu, the warning covers areas from Labasa to Udu Point, Wailevu through Savusavu to Saqani, including Natewa.

Weather officials say afternoon and evening thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected over the next few hours, which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.

The unstable weather is being caused by a trough of low pressure combined with prevailing winds, resulting in thunderstorms with intense lightning and heavy rain. These conditions are expected to persist until late afternoon or evening.

The public is advised to take precautions, including staying clear of flooded creeks and drains and avoiding walking, riding, or driving through floodwaters. People are also advised to unplug electrical appliances, remain indoors away from windows, and keep children inside.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, as thunderstorms can be hit-and-miss and impacts may vary from place to place.

The public is encouraged to continue monitoring official weather updates and follow safety advice.

