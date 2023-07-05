Serious accident victim dies

[File Photo]

One of the victims of yesterday’s serious accident in Lautoka has passed away at the Hospital.

Police say the victim was one of the two pedestrians walking on the side of the road when they were hit by a vehicle that was involved in a three-car collision near Saweni.

It is alleged the 29-year-old driver hit the rear of a car which resulted in the collision.

The driver remains in custody as the investigation continues.

In the second serious accident case in Tovata, Makoi, yesterday the 10-year-old victim remains admitted in a stable condition.

Police say the driver has been questioned as the investigation continues.