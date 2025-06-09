Second woman earns Fiji corrections honour

[Photo: KELERA DITAIKI]

For much of Fiji’s correctional services history, only one woman had received the prestigious Baton of Honour, until now.

Kelera Masirewa becomes just the second woman to earn the distinction.

She stood out among 95 recruits, with only four women in the cohort, highlighting the scale of her achievement in a male-dominated field.

After losing her mother young, Masirewa was raised by an extended family that supported and guided her through hardship.

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“I lost my mother when I was six years old. I am the youngest of four siblings, and our mother’s sister lovingly raised us. I am deeply grateful for her care, guidance, and unwavering support every day.”

Masirewa says her family’s sacrifices built her resilience, discipline, and purpose, showing that challenges can strengthen, not limit.

Acting Corrections Commissioner Auta Moceisuva urged the new officers to serve with integrity and commitment.

From her roots in Rukuruku, Gau, Kelera Masirewa has turned challenges into determination and strength.

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