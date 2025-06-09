First-ever wetlands video showcases Macuata women

Wetlands in Fiji are being highlighted for their role in climate resilience, water security, and supporting women’s livelihoods.

Wetland ecologist Bindiya Rashni says these ecosystems are vital for communities, especially indigenous women who rely on them for traditional weaving and income.

The comments came after the launch of a short video titled “Women of Wetlands” in Labasa, which focuses on women in Macuata collecting kuta reeds from wetlands to weave traditional mats.

“We usually focus on the blue economy. So this was an effort to bring people away from the blue to the green zone, that while mangroves become a carbon sink for the coastal system, freshwater swamps become carbon sinks for inland systems.”

Rashni notes that wetlands also help pass traditional knowledge to younger generations, protecting both the environment and culture.

The video, produced by Wetland Pasifika, features women from Navakasobu, Wainidrua, and the famous floating island of Wainidrua.

It will be showcased at the global Women Deliver Conference in Melbourne next month, highlighting the role of Pacific women in protecting wetlands.

