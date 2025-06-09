Infrastructure projects face delivery challenges

The Ministry of Public Works has acknowledged several challenges affecting the delivery of infrastructure projects across Fiji.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says shortages of specialised technical expertise and rising freight costs continue to impact project timelines.

He adds that international shipping delays and Fiji’s widely dispersed island geography also present logistical difficulties.

“Procurement timelines, inter-agency coordination, and the need to modernize legislative frameworks remain challenges that we will continue to work on.”

Ro Filipe says the ministry is strengthening partnerships with development partners to support financing and build technical capacity.

He also notes that limitations in specialised human resources and budget constraints require careful prioritisation to meet competing national demands.

Despite these challenges, the Minister says work continues to maintain and upgrade national infrastructure systems.

