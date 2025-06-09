Fiji upgrades border security systems

Fiji is strengthening its border security with the introduction of new monitoring systems.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says the country is transitioning to a modern border management system to better manage the movement of people.

The system is being introduced with support from Australia and will be rolled out in stages.

Naupoto says the upgrade will improve monitoring and strengthen immigration processes at Fiji’s borders.

He adds that the Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record system will enhance security screening by allowing authorities to assess passengers before they arrive in the country.

The new system is also expected to improve processing times for travellers entering Fiji.

