New company to boost landowner participation in development

A new company aimed at strengthening landowner involvement in major development projects will begin operations next month.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu confirmed in Parliament that Qele Maroroi Holdings Pte Limited will become operational on April 1.

The company will provide a platform for indigenous landowners to partner directly in development projects carried out on their land. The initiative is being implemented through the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Minister Vasu says the company will ensure landowners benefit more directly from the economic value generated through their land resources.

Article continues after advertisement

“This company will serve as a strategic vehicle allowing landowners to participate directly as UQT partners in development projects on their own resources, ensuring that landowners benefit from the value created through their land.”

The government believes the move will help transform landowners from passive lease recipients into active development partners.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.