UN says 3.2 million displaced by Iran conflict escalation

Millions of civilians are being displaced as fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States intensifies.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that about 3.2 million people have been displaced inside Iran in just two weeks of conflict.

Large numbers are fleeing the capital Tehran and other major cities, seeking safety in rural areas.

Many of those displaced include Afghanistan refugees who have been living in Iran for decades, often under already difficult conditions.

The United States and Israel say their strikes target military and security facilities, but many of these are located in densely populated areas.

As the operation continues, civilians remain caught in the middle, with many focusing on survival rather than calls to challenge the government made by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

