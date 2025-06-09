Prasad defends government borrowing

Government MP Professor Biman Prasad has defended the coalition government’s economic policies, saying borrowing and tax reforms were essential to fund development and improve public services.

Speaking in Parliament, Prasad responded to opposition criticism over government borrowing, taxation, and economic management.

He said reforms introduced in the 2023–2024 national budget boosted government revenue, allowing expanded social support and development programs.

“We started collecting more revenue and put out about $700 to $800 million in increased social welfare, support to agriculture, back-to-school support and full scholarships.”

Prasad also defended government borrowing, noting funds were invested in critical infrastructure projects, including improvements to water systems, schools, hospitals, and other economic infrastructure.

He added that Fiji has recorded three consecutive years of economic growth under the coalition government, contributing to a reduction in the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

“That growth has led to the reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio to about 79 percent,”

Prasad emphasized that the government’s long-term strategy, outlined in the National Development Plan and Vision 2050, aims to transform Fiji into a high-income country through sustained growth, better infrastructure, and job creation with improved wages.

