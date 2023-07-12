Sanatan Fiji welcomes budget allocation

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji has welcomed the allocation of funds in the 2023–2024 National Budget for gas crematoriums.

National Secretary Krishneel Tiwari says that the move aligns with their vision for climate mitigation and reduces the use of wood in cremations.

Tiwari says Sanatan Fiji has actively collaborated with the government to identify suitable sites for the project.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the initiative aims to address environmental concerns and respect cultural practices.

“At the Sanatan National Convention that was held this year in Easter, our sabha president, Mr Dhirendra Nand, also told our people that we are now moving towards green energy, so in the future, we are planning to build gas crematoriums in all our centres in Fiji with the help of the government of the day.”

Tiwari states that gas crematoriums offer a sustainable alternative, reducing deforestation and air pollution.