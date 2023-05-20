Roko Ului to represent Lau in the GCC

Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara. [File Photo]

Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara also known as Roko Ului is one of the three representatives of the Lau Province for the Great Council of Chiefs meeting next week, despite the border alert that was issued against him by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew had earlier confirmed the authenticity of a police document that has been circulating online, further identifying Roko Ului as a person of interest.

The border alert, which was issued on March 15 of this year by Director CID Loraine Seru, highlights the potential exit of Roko Ului from Fiji.

Roko Ului is a representative from the province, along with Roko Josefa Cinavilakeba and Ratu Enele Colavanua.

Roko Ului has been residing in Tonga since 2011 but returned to Fiji in March this year.