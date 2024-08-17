A significant rise in crimes against women and children has been identified as a major contributor to the overall increase in crime last month.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says crimes against women surged by 39 percent last month compared to the same period last year, while crimes against children increased by nine percent.

He says of the 232 cases recorded against women, an alarming 88 percent were related to assault, with 12 percent involving sexual offenses.

The Acting Police Commissioner says 31 percent of these crimes were domestic-related, where the perpetrators were either spouses or partners.

He adds that 181 cases were of assault causing actual bodily harm which went up by 65 percent.

Fong Chew says crimes against children also presented a worrying trend, with 153 cases reported, involving 96 girls and 57 boys.

He says more than half of these cases were sexual offenses, while 35 percent were assault-related.

The increase in crimes against children was primarily due to a spike in assault cases, which rose from 25 to 45 within a year.

The Acting Commissioner also revealed that during July, five police officers were charged with various offenses, including assault causing actual bodily harm, serious assaults, and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

These officers have been placed on interdiction pending the outcomes of their court cases.

Acting Commissioner Chew reaffirmed the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to upholding justice and transparency by holding its officers accountable for any misconduct.