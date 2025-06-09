RFMF investigating internal links to drug syndicates

Ro Jone Kalouniwai delivering his address at QEB.

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, has issued a stark warning that drugs pose an existential threat to Fiji, describing the crisis as one that is rapidly destroying families, communities and the nation itself.

Speaking at the RFMF End of Year Parade, the Commander acknowledged recent public comments by Brigadier-General Manoa Gadai on the drug situation, particularly in Nadi, saying the remarks were driven by genuine concern for the people.

While confirming that Brigadier-General Gadai had breached the chain of command and was verbally reprimanded, Major-General Kalouniwai said there was agreement on the substance of the message.

“Though he crossed the line that protects our hierarchical order of command, we both agreed that his message speaks to the reality of what is happening around us today. It represents the truth. It represents every concerned father, mother, brother and sister. It represents every citizen of this country. It is the cry of the silent majority who wait upon and hope for a solution to a problem that is rapidly killing our nation. It represents our greatest fear — it is existential in nature as we see its effects on our families, our communities and our people.”

The Commander also revealed that disciplinary action is already underway within the RFMF following allegations of internal links to drug syndicates.

“Last week, I ordered the interview of an RFMF personnel after the source of a social media post exposing those allegedly involved informed me of an RFMF mobile number that is allegedly passing information to drug syndicates in Fiji about RFMF plans and activities. The phone has been confiscated and the individual concerned brought in, questioned, interviewed and ordered to take leave to allow for the immediate conduct of an independent investigation.”

Major-General Kalouniwai warned that involvement in illegal activities would not be tolerated, stressing that discipline and adherence to command structures remain fundamental to the military.

