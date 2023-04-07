Repeal of Bill 17 a new era for iTaukei

The bill to repeal the I-taukei Land Trust Act of 1940, known as Bill 17 which was passed in parliament yesterday is a new era for the iTaukei.

While speaking in support of the bill, iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu says this is a huge step for landowners who have been speaking against the bill since its enactment.

Vasu says this will also enable the iTaukei to best utilize their land for income generating activities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today is the day of celebration for the Itaukei landowners and Fiji. 6th of April 2023 is the day to correct the wrong on the administration of our Itaukei land.”

Vasu says landowners are fortunate that the Bill 17 existed for only a year as it could have left a huge mess in the administration of i-Taukei land if it was left unaddressed.

He says consultations for the controversial took place after it was passed in parliament, which was wrong.

The repeal of the Bill 17 was passed in parliament after the Members of the Opposition’s decision not to contribute to its deliberations.