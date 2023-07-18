Rent-to-own concept soon

The Public Rental Board says it hopes to introduce a new concept that will eventually see more people owning homes.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba says discussions are underway for a concept called rent to own.

He says this will require new policies.

Naleba says PRB has become a place for long-term tenancy, which should not be the case, and the new concept will help most of these tenants.

“We are looking at other policy changes to enable and equip PRB to have more effective means of developing other properties so that these tenants can come in and move out to rent and own the property instead of just renting.”

Naleba says consultation is ongoing regarding this.

He says the support has been overwhelming, and PRB is hoping for government support regarding this concept.