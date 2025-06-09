Remote communities get connected

[Photo: DIGICEL FIJI]

Remote and maritime communities are set to gain access to education, healthcare, financial services and social connectivity through expanded digital networks.

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji has formalised this by signing Universal Service Obligation contracts with Digicel Fiji and Telecom Fiji Limited.

TAF Chairman David Eyre states the agreements mark a shift from policy to delivery.

He said this would enable Fijians in underserved areas to access digital markets, services, and opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua said the project was a key step under the National Digital Strategy.

Digicel Fiji will connect 33 communities in Lau Province, reaching over 3,200 people. Telecom Fiji Limited will serve 30 communities across Lomaiviti, Namosi and Navosa, benefiting more than 2,600 residents.

The program aims to reach 240 communities and 23,000 Fijians nationwide.

Services will use satellite-based managed Wi-Fi centres with affordable data vouchers.

Phase 1 prioritises 126 sites and will begin in the first week of January, helping around 11,000 people.

Digicel and TFL say the project goes beyond technology, focusing on equity, opportunity and long-term community impact.

TAF will maintain oversight to ensure transparency, accountability and results for Fijians.

