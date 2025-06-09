“Reggae by the River” hits Namosi this July

Fiji’s first mountain reggae music festival, “Reggae by the River,” is set to launch soon at the Namosi Eco Retreat, marking the retreat’s 10th anniversary.

Founder and Navunikabi villager Dan Sovatabua says after a decade of triumphs and trials, including navigating approvals, weather challenges, and the pandemic, the retreat is ready to celebrate in style.

The all-day festival will feature live performances from local reggae bands, traditional village dance groups, and a showcase of highland fare including farm-fresh mountain dishes.

“If more people want to come and stay for the night, there’s a lot of space to like camp out here. So we encourage people to come with their tents as well, and they can come and camp out and stay for the night and enjoy a huge celebration of Reggae music by the river in Namosi in the mountains.”

Sovatabua says festival-goers can take advantage of package deals including return transport from Suva via the retreat’s own carrier, which includes early-morning river crossings, while self-drivers are assured of secure parking.

Though no sponsors have signed on yet, he is calling on businesses and corporates to support transport, staging, or other aspects of the festival.

Sovatabua adds that the festival is more than music — it’s a celebration of Namosi’s highland life, abundant food, stunning nature, and community spirit.

The Reggae by the River Music Fest is scheduled for July 25 at the Namosi Eco Retreat.

