Ravusiro clarifies Miss Fiji exit

Miss Fiji Dr. Peggy Ravusiro has challenged a statement from the Miss Fiji pageant, clarifying that she did not withdraw from representing the country but declined to sign a contract she felt failed to protect her safety.

At a media conference, Ravusiro explained that the dispute centered on a one-sided indemnity clause that protected organizers but offered her no reciprocal coverage.

She argues that such clauses should require shared responsibility, a balance she found missing in the agreement.

“I did not withdraw. I declined to sign a contract that did not ensure my safety. My safety was not negotiable.”

Despite raising these concerns, Ravusiro says no face-to-face legal negotiations occurred, with all communication handled via email.

She rejects claims that her stance was unprofessional, stating her requests for clarity were mischaracterized as “attitude.”

“My agency and intelligence as a young Melanesian woman were labelled as unprofessional. As someone trained in medicine, informed consent is fundamental. Nothing about this process was fully informed.”

She further alleges that her safety concerns were dismissed and that she was expected to “comply” rather than engage in dialogue.

The lack of formal documentation, such as meeting minutes or mediators, was also a point of contention.

Additionally, Ravusiro says that her father’s attempts to advocate for her were dismissed by officials.

The crowned winner stressed that her decision was about the broader treatment and protection of women in pageantry.

Despite the dispute, she expressed support for the current Miss Pacific Islands representative, Ailava Samuels, urging the public and organizers to ensure Samuels’ well-being during the competition.

