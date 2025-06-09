Rabuka urges civil servants to serve with excellence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has paid tribute to civil servants, describing them as the often-unseen force behind government achievements.

Speaking at the Christmas Thanksgiving service at Centenary Church in Suva, Rabuka said while leaders may receive public recognition, it is the quiet dedication and sacrifice of public servants that truly drive progress.

He noted that many government successes depend on people who work behind the scenes, faithfully carrying out their duties and ensuring policies are delivered.

“Let us acknowledge their unseen deeds, unseen sacrifices. We get the accolade; we get the thanks. Those of us who stood for elections and are looking forward to another election will get the votes, but you are the ones who carry the banner of the government of the day.”

The Prime Minister encouraged civil servants to continue serving with commitment and excellence, especially as the year draws to a close.

Reflecting on the past year, Rabuka said it had not been easy or glamorous, but praised those who worked tirelessly to keep government functioning.

