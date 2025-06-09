Rabuka to meet President today regarding cabinet discussions

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to meet with the President today following Cabinet discussions on a recent High Court ruling relating to the removal of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya confirmed this after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, during which the Solicitor-General briefed ministers on the High Court decision and outlined possible legal options available to the Prime Minister.

The High Court ruled that the removal of Malimali was unlawful. However, the Court did not order her reinstatement or award damages, leaving both matters for the Judicial Services Commission to consider.

“We respect the decision of the High Court. And of course, we will be able to access what is legally available to the Honorable Prime Minister in terms of the appeal process. The appeal process is going to take some time.”

Tabuya adds that the Cabinet was informed that the Prime Minister has up to 41 days to consider whether to appeal the ruling.

The Minister for Information says the Prime Minister will brief the President on the Cabinet discussions and the legal advice presented by the Solicitor-General.

Cabinet also reaffirmed its respect for the rule of law and the separation of powers, noting that the Judicial Services Commission is independent of the Executive and will consider the matter in due course.

The Government said it will follow the legal processes available, including awaiting any decisions by the Judicial Services Commission, before determining the next steps.

