Rabuka dismisses leadership breakdown claims

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Coalition stability remains intact despite speculation of a leadership breakdown, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This is following the resignation of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad from Cabinet.

Rabuka confirmed that Prof Prasad will remain a Member of Parliament and the National Federation Party caucus and thanked him and his family for their service since December 2022.

“According to the discussion I had this morning, it will not impact the coalition partnership between the National Federation Party and the other two partners, so that is still intact.”

Rabuka announced the appointment of Emmanuel, formerly Assistant Minister of Finance, to take over some of the portfolios left vacant by the resignations.

He stressed that the resignations stem from individual circumstances and are not part of any strategy to consolidate power ahead of the 2026 election.

The Prime Minister emphasized that legal proceedings against Prof Prasad will be handled by the courts and that coalition agreements and Cabinet operations will continue as planned.

