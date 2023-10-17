Rabuka affirms Fijian diaspora's integral role

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivered a resounding message of pride and support for the Fijian diaspora during the Fiji Business and Investor Talanoa Cocktail in Sydney.

Rabuka has emphasized their vital role in contributing to Fiji’s continued growth and development.

Addressing Fijians living in Australia, Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged the significant contributions made by the Fijian community in Australia.

He encouraged them to utilize their newfound ideas, knowledge, and expertise to benefit their homeland.

“Statisticians say that around 100,000 people of Fiji origin or Fijians living and enjoying life here in Australia. Let me tell you that life is not too bad in Fiji. And those who might have read the paper today will have heard or read what the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration has just released. That you’re all welcome us to comeback renew your status in Fiji. Fiji is prepared to welcome you and your family.”

The Prime Minister stressed the commitment of the People’s Coalition Government to facilitate the return and involvement of former Fijian citizens by removing barriers, especially concerning investments and ease of doing business.

Rabuka underscored the importance of fostering enduring bilateral partnerships and strengthening people-to-people links, asserting that these relationships provide a robust foundation for enhancing economic cooperation and defense and security ties between the nations.

The event was a platform for fostering collaboration and understanding between Fijian expatriates, investors, and the Fijian government, with a shared goal of propelling Fiji into a new era of prosperity and cooperation.