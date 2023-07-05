Provincial council meeting commences

The island of Naviti is buzzing this morning as more Vanua delegations, government officials, and villagers slowly arrive in the village of Soso for the Ba Provincial Council meeting.

Waya district representative Eparama Laba says that every island in the Yasawas is looking forward to hosting the two-day meeting as more guests and representatives are expected to be on the island.

“We already have the 21 representatives from all the districts within the Ba province; we also have a few chiefs on the island, but some have sent in their replacements for this much-awaited provincial meeting.”

Ba is the largest province in Fiji, with about 107 villages dominating the western division, and more discussion and agenda items are expected from this meeting.

This is also the first time in decades that the council meeting has been held in the Yasawas.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to officially open the meeting today.