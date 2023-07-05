Productivity can address labour migration

George Wong.

A prominent Principal Consultant from Singapore says implementing a productivity framework can help in addressing Fiji’s labour migration crisis.

George Wong states such a framework will effectively manage the influx and outflow of the workforce, offering a potential solution to this pressing issue.

He adds by focusing on enhancing productivity, Fiji can potentially attract and retain skilled workers, mitigating the negative impacts of labour migration.

Speaking at the productivity and training workshop in Suva, Wong reiterates the importance of developing and maintaining a competent and skilled labour pool.

“As long as the enterprise have a structured frame work, it can actually enhance the moral, the motivation and the talent of the enterprises within and with these organization will be able to sustain it. So this functional skills are the way how they do their work in a very structured way with good knowledge and good skills and good attribute among the work force.”

Quality Awards Manager, Bob Mitchell echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the pivotal role that productivity plays in driving economic growth.

The strategy aims to strike a balance between managing the workforce flow and nurturing a skilled labour pool, ultimately contributing to Fiji’s economic stability and development.