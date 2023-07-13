PRB building on a time bomb

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa has confirmed that letters have been issued to some Public Rental Board tenants along Mead Road in Nabua to vacate the property.

The Minister says a flat is deemed unsafe, resulting in PRB taking this measure.

“What the board has done is give notice to these people to make them aware that there are some structural defects on the property, so at least the tenants are aware that the building they are living in is a time bomb right now.”

Nalumisa says some families have moved out, and the Board is trying to identify spaces in other PRB properties to accommodate them.

He says the property needs to be cleared urgently.