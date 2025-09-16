Prasad stands by decision to resign

Former Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Former Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has informed the Prime Minister that, in view of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charge against him, he must step aside to allow the legal process to proceed.

In a statement to the media this afternoon, the former Deputy Prime Minister confirmed his resignation from all ministerial roles, including Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics.

He said he intends to address the charges swiftly through the proper legal channels, with his lawyers managing the matter expeditiously.

Article continues after advertisement

Prof Prasad thanked the Prime Minister for his personal support, the public for their messages of encouragement, and the NFP parliamentary caucus for their solidarity.

He adds that politics is service, sometimes requiring sacrifice, and he will continue to represent his constituents from the backbench in Parliament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.