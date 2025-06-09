Post Fiji connects all 58 post offices to centralized online network

Post Fiji CEO Isaac Mow. [Photo: FILE]

Post Fiji Pte Limited has announced a landmark milestone in its service modernization journey, with all 58 post offices across Fiji now successfully connected to a centralized online network.

The company says this nationwide digital rollout marks a new era of efficiency, reliability, and enhanced customer service for all Fijians.

Post Fiji CEO Isaac Mow says the milestone was achieved under the visionary leadership and steadfast commitment of the Post Fiji Board.

Mow adds that connecting every post office from urban centers to the most remote maritime communities is more than just a technological upgrade; it is a promise kept to the people of Fiji.

He says the key benefits of the nationwide online network include improved services for individuals, businesses, and government agencies, ensuring faster, more reliable, and efficient postal operations across the country.

Mow further adds that the network brings enhanced efficiency and speed, with transactions such as parcel sending, bill payments, and money transfers now processed in real-time, significantly reducing waiting and processing times.

He notes that the digital system also increases service accuracy by minimizing manual errors, while strengthening financial inclusion through more accessible agency banking, pension payments, and money transfer services, particularly in rural and remote areas.

In addition, the network provides a strong foundation for future innovative services, including e-commerce solutions and digital postal products.

With all 58 post offices now online, Post Fiji reaffirms its role as a vital pillar of national infrastructure, committed to connecting Fijians to essential services, economic opportunities, and the world through reliable, modern, and accessible postal and financial services.

