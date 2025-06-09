Police seek help to identify woman found in Wainibuku

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force is appealing for public assistance in identifying a woman discovered in a creek in Wainibuku on Saturday.

The victim, believed to be iTaukei and aged between 30 and 40, was wearing black and white striped pants and a pink bra.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the clothing or has a missing family member fitting this description to contact Crimestoppers on 919 or the Fiji Police Call Centre on toll-free 1681.

Investigators have been conducting house-to-house inquiries and gathering information in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.

