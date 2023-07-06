Police encourages family talks against drug use

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is inviting families to continue the conversation surrounding drug abuse and illicit trafficking at home.

Schools across the country have been hosting various activities to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of drugs.

The force has also been active this week, visiting schools to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Police say they encourage the sharing of facts and work towards minimizing the impact of drugs and substance abuse in schools and among students.