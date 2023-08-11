Police discover new black market trend

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has gathered information on a new trend whereby ‘transporters’ are paid to purchase alcohol from black market operators.

These transporters then deliver the alcohol to those willing to pay the extra dollar without the associated risks.

Acting Commissioner of Police Livai Driu is warning that the police is well aware of this trend.

ACP Driu says they will be monitoring black markets and known drinking spots, and will clamp down on those intending to break the law, and be a nuisance to other members of the public.

As a result, more police officers will be deployed this weekend as the change in nightclub operating hours also kicks in from today.

With clubs closing its doors at 1am, the Police Force is anticipating a likely spill-over of nightlife social activities into residential areas.



He stresses Police have, throughout the week issued reminders to nightclub operators and security personnel of the need to adhere to the new hours.

Driu says the main focus is to ensure everyone enjoys their weekend without any major incident.